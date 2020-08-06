Coronavirus cases breach 17,000-mark in Visakhapatnam

Coronavirus cases continued to be on a relentless rise in Visakhapatnam district, with 781 positive cases being reported on Thursday. The district's cumulative tally now stands at 17,094.

Four more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 116.

Meanwhile, as many as 862 persons recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged on Thursday. The total number of active cases now stands at 8,569 while the number of discharged persons is 8,409, according to a health bulletin released by the district administration.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College Dr P.V Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district is 851. Among them, the total number of very active clusters is 134. There are active 279 active clusters and 438 dormant clusters, and 39 clusters have been denotified.

For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, citizens can contact the COVID-19 Control Room at 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.

Collector visits VIMS

District Collector V. Vinay Chand on Thursday inspected the facilities at the Visakha Institute of Medical Services (VIMS), the State COVID-19 Hospital treating patients from four districts of north-coastal Andhra Pradesh. He said that in anticipation of an even bigger spike in coming months, hospital authorities must be fully prepared and increase facilities. He also instructed the VIMS officials to procure ventilators for the future needs, asking them to make sure patients admitted in the hospital do not suffer due to lack of bed or any other facilities. Director of VIMS, K Satya Varaprasad, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) S Tirupathi Rao and others were present.