Coronavirus | 247 inmates infected in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison

As many as 247 inmates and 32 staff of Rajamahendravaram Central Prison (RCP) in East Godavari district tested positive for COVID-19 by Thursday during a special drive.
The first phase of medical tests was conducted for 900 inmates among a total of 1,600 through iMASQ, a mobile COVID test laboratory on August 3.
RCP Superintendent S. Raja Rao told The Hindu; “A special quarantine facility has been set up on the prison campus where all the inmates and staff are being treated by a team of doctors. The health condition of the 32 staff infected with the COVID is stable.”
Meanwhile, the prison authorities have stopped admission of new remand prisoners as a part of the containment strategy. The spread of the COVID is suspected to be due to admission of remand prisoners in recent weeks.
The second phase of the medical tests would commence on Saturday, enabling the remaining 700 inmates of the prison to undergo the COVID tests.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath