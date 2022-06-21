Coromandel launches three insecticides, fungicide in Andhra Pradesh

Agrochemical and fertilizer major Coromandel International Limited on Tuesday launched three insecticides and a fungicide here on Tuesday.

Company’s senior assistant vice-president and head (formulations-sales and marketing) B.V.S. Satish, launched Ortain Super, Phendal Plus, Canister and Prop-Plus, in the presence of firm’s assistant vice-president and head (formulations-sales and marketing) G.V. Suryanarayana, dealers and distributors.

Mr. Satish said that all the four products had been developed in-house the company after a lot of research and development work. “The three insecticides developed for rice, cotton and vegetable crops are a combination effective chemicals, while fungicide Prop-Plus will protect paddy crops from sheath blight and rice blast infections,” he said.

Mr. Satish said the company was working towards strengthening its product portfolio for all major crops.

Company’s senior general manager and regional business head S. Venkata Reddy, senior general manager and expert (marketing) Satish Tiwari and general manager (strategic marketing) Sourav Chakraborty were present on the occasion.