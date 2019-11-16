Cop suspended for high-handed behaviour

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu has suspended a head constable, Obulesu, working in Guntakal town for allegedly harassing and behaving harshly with an employees of a lodge. An official letter has been issued to this effect, according to the SP.

The head constable allegedly sought keys of an AC room in the lodge for himself, but since it was already booked by some other person, the lodge manager refused to give it. The enraged constable then forcibly took the keys from the manager. After Obulesu occupied the room, the lodge manager complained to the police.

Meanwhile, the Anantapur police in a special drive on Saturday arrested 33 persons for illegally distilling country liquor at several places in the district. They destroyed 4,900 litres of jaggery wash ready for brewing country liquor in Kalyandurg, Kadiri and Penukonda divisions. They also confiscated 626 bottles of liquor, 526 litres of country liquor and 112 bottles of wine meant for sale in Karnataka.