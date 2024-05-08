GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Convinced about strong people’s support for NDA in Andhra Pradesdh, says Narendra Modi  

Roadshow in Vijayawada memorable, the Prime Minister posts on ‘X’; it is his fifth election campaign in Andhra Pradesh in over 50 days

Updated - May 08, 2024 10:03 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan during a roadshow in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan during a roadshow in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Describing his roadshow in Vijayawada on May 8 (Wednesday) as “memorable”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was convinced about the strong people’s support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister took part in the roadshow with Telugu Desam Party TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. 

“After travelling across Andhra Pradesh over the last few days, I am convinced that people are voting for the NDA in large numbers. Women and young voters are propelling this surge in support,” he said posted on social media platform ‘X’ after the roadshow.  

As Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans filled the air on a jam-packed M.G. Road here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his much-awaited roadshow as part of the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance’s election campaign May 8 (Wednesday) evening. 

Flanked by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP preident Pawan Kalyan on a flower-bedecked vehicle, Mr. Modi went on waving to the crowds that gathered on both sides of the nearly 1.5 km-long arterial road even as campaign songs played out on loudspeakers. 

Cadres and supporters of the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance waving party flags during the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Cadres and supporters of the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance waving party flags during the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The event began at 7 p.m. amidst a tight security cordon and a group of women draped in saffron saris and holding placards carrying photos of Mr. Modi marched ahead of the convoy. 

Besides, several placards sporting the “Abki Baar 400 Paar” slogan greeted the Prime Minister as the vehicle moved slowly under close watch by thousands of police personnel including armed guards.The road was heavily barricaded for security reasons. 

The roadshow was the fifth election campaign in Andhra Pradesh in which Mr. Modi took part in just over 50 days, the first being the public meeting he addressed at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on March 17. 

He was in Anakapalli and Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituencies on May 6 and in Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency before flying down to Vijayawada around 6 p.m. on May 8. 

Andhra Pradesh is going to simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and the Assembly in the fourth phase on May 13.

