Andhra Pradesh

Control room set up in view of heavy rain forecast in Chittoor

The Chittoor district administration has set up a control room in view of the heavy rain forecast for the next two days under the influence the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

Speaking to the media on November 11 ( Friday), Collector M. Hari Narayanan said that officials of various departments had been instructed to remain alert and monitor the possible overflowing of causeways, tanks, ponds, and tank bunds vulnerable to flooding.

He asked the officials to monitor the water storage capacity of the reservoirs from time to time. Earlier in the day, the Collector held a video conference with officials of revenue, police, electricity, medical, fire services, irrigation, and other departments. He instructed the ground staff to remain vigilant and prevent loss of life and property.

All officers at the district, division, mandal, and village levels must stay in their place of posting, the Collector said, adding that people in need of help can reach out to the officials at the control room by dialling the phone number 9491077325.

Meanwhile, heavy downpour was reported in the western mandals of the district, while the sky remained overcast.


