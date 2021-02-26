Consultancy cell opened at ANU Architecture college

Students set up a stall displaying varied specialisations of architecture

Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University P. Rajasekhshar on Thursday inaugurated the consultancy cell set up on the premises of ANU College of Architecture and Planning.

The students of Architecture and Planning Department set up a stall displaying varied specialisations of architecture. They also set up stalls displaying designs enrolled for various design competitions at regional and national level.

Congratulating the students, the Vice-Chancellor said the students of the ANU designed “Nadu Nedu” concept — an initiative of the State government to change the face of educational institutions, hospitals etc. The designs also included, “Streets for people”, part of design competition by the State government, Architectural Documentation competition by INTACH, Climatology works by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

“I feel like entering a creative world as I step into this campus. The young minds have in-built creativity and needs guidance for a better output,” said Mr. Rajasekhar.

He said that consultancy services was a stepping stone for a progressive development of the university and added the College of Architecture and Planning was one of the best professional college in the university.

Principal of the college P. Siddaiah said the college boasted of some of the best expertise available in the university among the faculty and students in architectural design, interior design, landscape architecture, urban design, urban planning solutions, structural design, furniture and product design, prototypes, building model making, multimedia, walkthroughs, campaign design, paintings, sculptures, wall murals and terracoats etc.,

Rector, P. Vara Prasad Murthy, Registrar, K. Rosaiah and others were present.