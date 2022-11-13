Andhra Pradesh

Construction work at Gunkalam Jagananna Colony progressing in a transparent way, says Deputy Speaker

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Sunday said the construction of houses in the Jagananna Colony at Gunkalam was progressing in a transparent manner in spite of many hurdles.

Mr. Swamy was addressing the media here to explain the government’s initiative in expediting the constructions, in the backdrop of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Gunkalam earlier in the day.

“Mr. Kalyan does not have any administrative experience. So, he does not know about the schemes and hurdles in their implementation. People rejected him politically in the 2019 general elections,” said Mr. Swamy.

Refuting the allegation that the YSRCP leaders were threatening the beneficiaries not to reveal facts about the delay and other issues, Mr. Swamy said he had been closely monitoring the construction of all the 12,400 houses in 397 acres of land to make it the biggest township in the State.

Vizianagaram MP B. Chandrasekhar and MLC P. Suresh Babu were present.

In another press conference, YSRCP Vizianagaram district president M. Srinivasa Rao said the JSP leader was making false allegations against the government.


