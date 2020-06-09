Andhra Pradesh

Construction workers need govt. aid: CPI(M)

They are struggling even after relaxation of lockdown, says Babu Rao

CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao has said that the government has completely failed in solving the sand scarcity. As a consequence, nearly 60 lakh construction workers have lost their livelihood. There was no sand policy at all for five months and then came the lockdown.

The illegal sand business, which resulted in the price of the mineral going up steeply, and a rise in cement prices dealt a severe blow to the construction industry. It was the workers who bore the brunt of the crisis. If the government did not come to their rescue, the plight of construction workers would worsen, Mr. Babu Rao stated in a press release.

Mr. Babu Rao questioned the reason for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s inability to sort out the issue which crippled the economy, given the assurance that he would eliminate corruption from the mining of sand and its sale.

‘Funds unused’

He also asked why not a single rupee was being disbursed towards welfare of the construction workers in spite of the availability of a ₹1,000 crore fund, and demanded that the government should release a White Paper on it.

The CPI(M) leader insisted that a financial assistance of ₹10,000 should be given immediately. The construction workers continued to struggle even after the lockdown was relaxed, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:47:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/construction-workers-need-govt-aid-cpim/article31783001.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY