Andhra Pradesh

Constitution Day observed in city

Naval personnel of Indian Naval Ships, submarines, Naval Air Stations and shore establishments and Defence Civilians of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) joined the nation in celebrating the Constitution Day by reading the Preamble and the Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution on November 26 as part of the 71st Constitution Day celebrations.

Rich tributes were paid to Father of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar by the officials, students and staff of IGNOU Regional Centre at Ushodaya Junction on the occasion of Constitution Day.

IGNOU Regional Centre director S. Raja Rao garlanded a portrait of Ambedkar and addressed the gathering.

Assistant Director G. Dharma Rao and Assistant Registrar A.L.P. Rao participated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2020 1:19:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/constitution-day-observed-in-city/article33189085.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY