Constable by day, teacher by night

Goddu Swamy Naidu gives free coaching for students from rural areas to crack entrance tests

After finishing his work for the day by evening, 30-year-old Goddu Swamy Naidu, a police constable at the Disha Police Station, drives to Anandapuram, about 17 km from Yendada, as several students wait for him at a coaching institution. The policeman turns into a teacher and clarifies their doubts and teaches current affairs, general studies and a few other subjects.

Mr. Naidu helps many school and college drop-outs from Anandapuram mandal realise their dreams by giving free coaching for constable and teacher entrance examinations. The constable with the support of a few others has so far trained about 40 youth. They also provide fitness training to youth interested in joining the police force. “A few of the youth whom we had trained have succeeded in getting selected in constable entrance and Second Grade Teachers (SGT) examination,” he said.

Mr. Naidu hails from a family of farmers from Kusulavada in Anandapuram. His father, G. Demudu, could not provide education to his three elder brothers owing to poor financial condition. But he strived hard and admitted his fourth son, Naidu, in the local government school. Since childhood, Mr. Naidu was good in academics and was the favourite of teachers. Inspired by his teachers, he always wanted to be a teacher, he said.

“After finishing Intermediate, I appeared for teacher entrance examination and secured a good rank. I also got selected for a post in the postal department. Later, inspired by several men from my mandal, I wanted to join the police department and serve society. I appeared for the constable selections in 2008 and got selected. My preparation for SGT is helping me train the youth now,” he said.

Attributing his success to his teachers, Mr. Naidu said there were number of occasions when he decided to discontinue or give up education, but that was when his teachers D. Ramesh Kumar, B. Venkat Rao and others motivated him not to give up.

“During Intermediate, I used to deliver ice to shops in my village for which I used to get ₹70 a day. In the evening, I used to attend coaching classes. At one stage, my father suffered from health problems and it was again my teachers who supported me and asked me to run tuition classes in my school for Class VII to X to support my family financially,” Mr. Naidu says.

A little push

“There are many youth in my village who are good at studies. But they are discontinuing due to various reasons and are working as labourers at sand stocks and garment shops. All they need is some support or little push, similar to what I got from my teachers. However, we charge outsiders who can afford the training,” Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Naidu said that the support which he receives from the department was immense. Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha took to social media to applaud his services.