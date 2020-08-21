Consider quota for Kapus, Jogaiah urges Jagan

He also wants Kapu Nestham scheme applicable to all women of the community

Kapu Samkshema Sena convener and former MP Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah wrote separate letters to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Friday on reservations and other issues pertaining to the community.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Jogaiah requested that the community be recognised as Backward Classes (BCs), and reservation extended to its members without cutting into the quota being enjoyed by the other sections (of BCs) whether or not an assurance to that effect figured in the YSRCP election manifesto.

He said it was unfair on the part of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to state at the time of the elections that the Kapu reservation issue was in the Central government’s purview.

Mr. Jogaiah suggested that the government constitute another committee for compiling data if the previous panels did not fulfil their mandate, so that the plea to the Central government to permit reservation exceeding the 50% ceiling could be backed by a comprehensive database.

Mr. Jogaiah further appealed to the Chief Minister to make the Kapu Nestham scheme applicable to all the 60 lakh women belonging to the community instead of limiting it to 2.50 lakh women.

Plea to BJP

In the letter to Mr. Veerraju, Mr. Jogaiah said no Chief Minister belonging to the Reddy and Kamma castes had considered the demand for reservation as a legitimate one. They did nothing for the welfare of Kapus. The TDP had created a lot of confusion by making conflicting statements on the matter, he alleged.

If the State government furnished information on the extent of reservation, Mr. Veerraju should convince the Centre about the need to concede the demand, Mr. Jogaiah said.