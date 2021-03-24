Conservation of groundwater need of the hour: Minister

Groundwater and Water Audit Department celebrates golden jubilee

Minister for Water Resources P. Anil Kumar has appreciated the Groundwater and Water Audit Department (G&WAD) for the services it has been rendering since its inception 50 years ago, and called upon the people to behave responsibly in using the ground as well as surface waters in view of their importance for the future generations.

Participated as chief guest in a national workshop on the theme ‘Groundwater systems-Opportunities and challenges’ organised by the department on the occasion of its golden jubilee here on Wednesday, Mr. Anil Kumar said the government had set a target of digging of borewells free of cost for two lakh farmers under the ‘YSR Jala Kala’ scheme and that it was encouraging people to conserve every drop of water, as it was a natural resource which the world could ill afford to squander.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on saving water and a concerted effort was needed to achieve that goal.

Water Resources Secretary J. Syamala Rao said 80% of the groundwater was catering to drinking purposes and the remainder to the irrigation sector, and noted that Andhra Pradesh was the first State to start a hydrology project 25 years ago. He lauded the department’s effort in compiling data from the 50 years of its operations.

Central Groundwater Board chairman G.C. Pati suggested to the people to mind the consequences of overexploitation of groundwater and to contribute to keeping the resource clean.

AP Chief Engineer (Hydrology) T.V.N. Ratna Kumar, G&WAD Director A Varaprasada Rao and National Institute of Hydrology Kakinada Region Head Y.R.S. Rao were among those present.