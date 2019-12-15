Congress used Gandhi’s name for political gain: GVL

Rajya Sabha member (BJP) G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family have been staunchly anti-Hindu and their commitment to secularism is superficial. In fact, for the leaders of the Congress, particularly those from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, secularism is only a mask.

Releasing a book titled Manasulo Bapu brought out by the BJP as part of the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation here on Sunday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said post-independence, the Congress Party was in power for about 54 years and members of the Nehru-Gandhi family alone ruled the country for 45 years and they have never really protected the interests of Hindus, while Pakistan became a Islamic nation.

Many families, including the Congress, used the name of Mahatma Gandhi to meet their political ends and they never cared about fulfilling his ideology.

Dig at Cong. policies

Mr. Narasimha Rao said the economic policies of the Congress were no better, with the inflation rate being consistently in double-digits and hovering over 30% for many years during the Indira Gandhi regime.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah wanted the party to propagate the ideology which Mahatma Gandhi espoused as the legacy and sacrifices made by many statesmen and women were apparently forgotten over the years.

The Seva Saptaham and Gandhi Sankalpa Yatra programmes organised by Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) BJP were well appreciated by the high-command.

Sunday was also the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel and Potti Sriramulu. It was time to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders, he said.

BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) V. Satish, national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, members of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Somu Veerraju, P.V.N. Madhav and Vakati Narayana Reddy, Gandhi Sankalpa Yatra State convener S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Mahila Morcha national in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari were among those present.