Congress reaches out to deprived communities

Exercise to identify aspirants for key posts at district, town and mandal levels begins

In an attempt to emerge stronger in the State, the Congress has started reaching out to the deprived sections of the society, once considered its voter base.

As part of the State-wide exercise to identify the eligible aspirants for key posts at the district, town and mandal levels, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sake Sailajanath addressed a meeting of leaders representing the SC, ST, BC and minority communities at the Ambedkar Bhavan here on Monday.

Claiming that the Congress is the only party having commitment to taking forward the ideals and fulfil the aspirations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mr. Sailajanath accused the other political parties of letting down the visionary leader by working in a self-centred manner.

Referring to the nomination process, Mr. Sailajanath told the aspirants in no uncertain terms that the selected candidates would have to discharge their duties as ‘disciplined soldiers’. The exercise, currently under way in every parliamentary constituency, will culminate on August 9 with nomination of leaders at every level.

Party’s city general secretary Mangati Gopal Reddy, who presided over the meeting, invited into the party fold the members of the deprived sections who had left the Congress.

Congress State vice-president Martin Luther, chiefs of the respective panels —SC cell chairman Korivi Vijayakumar, general secretary and in-charge of ST cell Santha Kumari, BC cell chairman N. Venkateswara Rao and minority cell chief Dada Gandhi took part.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister P. Chinta Mohan condemned the arrest of TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and the alleged manhandling of YSRCP MP K. Raghurama Krishnam Raju. Deploring the police overreach in both the cases, he demanded an explanation from DGP D. Gautam Sawang.