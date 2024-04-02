Congress fields backward classes candidates in seven Assembly seats of Srikakulam district

April 02, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Congress Party, which is keen to revive the party in Srikakulam district, fielded candidates of backward classes in seven constituencies out of eight in the district. The party gave three tickets to leaders of Kalinga community — Majji Trinathbabu (Palasa), Paidi Nagabhusana Rao (Srikakulam), Sanapala Annajirao (Amadalavalasa).

The party has sanctioned two tickets to Turpu Kapu community candidates such as Karimajji Malleswara Rao (Etcherla) and Koppurotu Venkateswara Rao (Pathapatnam). Itchapuram candidate M. Chakravarthi Reddy belonged to Reddika community and Narasannapeta nominee Mantri Narasimha Murthy was chosen from the Koppula Velama community. Congress is yet to announce their candidate for Tekkali Assembly and Srikakulam Parliament seats.

Srikakulam district Congress president Pedada Parameswara Rao thanked the party high command for sanctioning seven Assembly seats to backward classes who played key role in the party’s success in previous elections. In a press release, he said that PCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy was requested to campaign for the candidates and improve the party’s prospects in upcoming general elections.