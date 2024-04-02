GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress fields backward classes candidates in seven Assembly seats of Srikakulam district

April 02, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Srikakulam DCC president Pedada Parameswara Rao.

Srikakulam DCC president Pedada Parameswara Rao.

Congress Party, which is keen to revive the party in Srikakulam district, fielded candidates of backward classes in seven constituencies out of eight in the district. The party gave three tickets to leaders of Kalinga community — Majji Trinathbabu (Palasa), Paidi Nagabhusana Rao (Srikakulam), Sanapala Annajirao (Amadalavalasa).

The party has sanctioned two tickets to Turpu Kapu community candidates such as Karimajji Malleswara Rao (Etcherla) and Koppurotu Venkateswara Rao (Pathapatnam). Itchapuram candidate M. Chakravarthi Reddy belonged to Reddika community and Narasannapeta nominee Mantri Narasimha Murthy was chosen from the Koppula Velama community. Congress is yet to announce their candidate for Tekkali Assembly and Srikakulam Parliament seats.

Srikakulam district Congress president Pedada Parameswara Rao thanked the party high command for sanctioning seven Assembly seats to backward classes who played key role in the party’s success in previous elections. In a press release, he said that PCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy was requested to campaign for the candidates and improve the party’s prospects in upcoming general elections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.