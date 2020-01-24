Congress opposes move to scrap Legislative Council

The Congress party is opposed to the proposal of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to scrap the Legislative Council.

Addressing the media here on Friday, APCC working president N. Tulasi Reddy said that it was Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy who had revived the Council in 2004.

“Scrapping the Council is tantamount to betrayal of Rajasekhara Reddy,” Mr. Tulasi Reddy observed.

It was ironic that the YSRCP that hired a noted legal counsel for ₹5 crore was talking about the money being spent on the Legislative Council, which was an important democratic institution, he said.

By saying that there was no benefit from the Council, the Chief Minister exhibited his lack of understanding, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said.

“If the Chief Minister can function from any place of his choice, then why did the YSRCP come up with the capital Bill?” Mr. Tulasi Reddy asked.