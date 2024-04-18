GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress-led alliance to form government at Centre: Chinta Mohan

April 18, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Member of Parliament Chinta Mohan, who is testing his luck in the upcoming general elections, on Thursday said an alliance led by the Congress will form government at the Centre this time, not the BJP as being widely publicised on social media platforms and even by a section of the mainstream media.

Kicking off his election campaign on the streets of Tirupati, Dr. Mohan spoke to passersby on the importance of reviving the ‘pro-poor’ Congress. Dubbing the YSR Congress Party as an ‘invisible ally’ of the BJP-led NDA government, he accused the two parties of ignoring the unemployed youth and in breaking the back of the common man by jacking up the prices of essentials.

The Congress would provide a scholarship of ₹30,000 a year to SC, ST and OBC students pursuing Intermediate and undergraduate education and ₹40,000 to postgraduate students, he added.

