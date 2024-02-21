GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress, in alliance with Communist Parties, will release a joint manifesto, says Pallam Raju

February 21, 2024 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Congress party’s election manifesto committee chairman Pallam Raju addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday..

Andhra Pradesh Congress party’s election manifesto committee chairman Pallam Raju addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday.. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Former Union Minister and Andhra Pradesh Congress’ Election Manifesto Committee chairman Pallam Raju on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State for “pushing the State into deep economic crisis”.

Addressing the second meeting of the party’s manifesto committee, he said a issues to be incorporated in the party’s election manifesto would be discussed threadbare before sending it for the approval of the party leadership in Delhi.

Mr. Pallam Raju accused the two regional parties in the State — the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP — of betraying the people of the State. “The Polavaram project is in a State of neglect, the two ports have been privatised, attempts are being made for sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel plant and the State has not yet had a proper capital,” he said.

Mr. Pallam Raju said the manifesto committee members had made good suggestions related to the welfare of students, women, farmers, Dalits and Girijans. He said in alliance with the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Congress would come up with a joint manifesto.

Party’s senior leaders Thulasi Reddy, Janga Gowtham, Usha Naidu, Rama Devi, Sake Shankar and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.