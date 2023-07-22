HamberMenu
Congress has no right to ‘lecture’ on Manipur violence: Purandeswari 

Andhra Pradesh State BJP president Purandeswari asks Rahul Gandhi to speak about the happenings in West Bengal and Rajasthan.

July 22, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari addressing the media in Vijayawada. File photo

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari addressing the media in Vijayawada. File photo | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari commented on the Twitter on Friday, July 21, that the Congress party had no right to “lecture on the violence in Manipur,” and that its track record was not to be forgotten.

Ms. Purandeswari asserted that insurgency and casualties dropped sharply under the Narendra Modi government. She wondered if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could tell the difference between Manipur and Mizoram, and advised him to instead speak about the happenings in West Bengal and Rajasthan.

In a separate Tweet, Ms. Purandeswari congratulated G. Kishan Reddy on taking charge as Telangana BJP president, and hoped that the party would reach new heights under his stewardship.

Related Topics

state politics / Manipur / armed conflict / civil unrest / Andhra Pradesh

