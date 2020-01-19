Congress dares Jagan to seek fresh mandate on capital

The Congress party has dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolve the government and seek a fresh mandate on relocating the capital.

The YSRCP government should take a cue from Brexit, where the incumbent government in the U.K. sought a referendum before announcing to withdraw from the European Union, N. Tulasi Reddy, Congress working president, told the media here on Sunday.

Mr. Reddy pointed out that the government could not unilaterally announce such a major policy decision.

“The voters would have rejected the YSRCP had it announced before the elections about its capital plan. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself had accepted on the Floor of the House to continue the capital in and around Vijayawada. His party veteran Ummareddy Venkateswarlu also spoke about Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy building his residence in the capital region. What is he doing now?” Mr. Tulasi Reddy wondered.

While flaying TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for blowing the “Amaravati bubble” out of proportion and failing to live up to the people’s expectations, Mr. Tulasi Reddy minced no words in attacking Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to move the capital.

He wondered how a State government could change the capital after it had been depicted on the national map.

“The money invested in developing Amaravati does not belong to either Mr. Naidu or Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is people’s hard-earned money,” he said.