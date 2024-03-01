GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress, CPI(M) and CPI likely to jointly contest general elections in Srikakulam district

Congress high command will take a decision on seat sharing, says the party district president

March 01, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

India bloc alliance partners such as Congress, CPI(M) and CPI are likely to jointly contest the general elections in Srikakulam district. The Congress Party which has lost its glory after bifurcation of the State is striving hard to play an active role in Srikakulam politics. The party’s district president Pedada Parameswara Rao has been holding meetings in all Assembly constituencies, including Ichchapuram, Palasa, Pathapatnam, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa and Etcherla, to elicit opinions of local leaders and activists.

CPI(M) leaders have reportedly asked the Congress to allocate Etcherla constituency as the party has strong presence among the workers and employees of the industrial zone. CPI has shown interest to contest in Palasa where it has good network in all mandals of the constituency. Mr. Parameswara Rao said that the party high command would take a decision on the seat-sharing in the district while saying that India Bloc partners were working together to face elections unitedly.

“India bloc will be in limelight very soon as people are keen to oppose BJP and its friendly parties YSRCP and TDP in the ensuing elections. All sections understood that only the Congress party can ensure development of the country,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.