Cong. blames govt. for Dr. Sudhakar’s death

State Congress president S. Sailajanath on Saturday blamed the YSRCP government for the death of Dr. K. Sudhakar, who was suspended from the Narsipatnam area hospital last year for criticising the government inadequacies in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Congress leader said the medical professional was ‘harassed, branded as mentally unstable and publicly humiliated’ for criticising the government’s failure to provide adequate masks and PPE kits to doctors and medical staff who had been treating coronavirus patients, putting their own lives at great risk.

He said the government’s acts were mentally debilitating for the frontline warrior who finally died of a cardiac arrest. He demanded that the government own responsibility for Dr. Sudhakar’s ‘murder’ and take immediate steps to extend help to his family members.

Alleging that Dr. Sudhakar was targeted because he was a Dalit, the Congress leader said the Dalit community felt insecure in Jagan’s rule.