Conflict on right over landing at Kakinada harbour deepens

At least 130 boats are being denied to land at the harbour for allegedly offering the catch at a low price, weakening the market potential.

The conflict between the two mechanised boat operators’ associations has been deepened on the right to landing and marketing at Kakinada harbour in East Godavari district, leading to tension on the marine waters on the Kakinada coast.

Two weeks ago, the Kakinada Mechanized Fishing Boat Owners Welfare Association (KMFBOWA) has stopped the entry of boats of their rival association - Sri Bhyravapalem Mechanized Fishing Boat Owners Welfare Association (SBMFBOWA)- from entering the Kakinada harbour.

The Kakinada harbour is the only anchoring and marketing facility for the 590 registered mechanised boats in operation on the Kakinada coast.

As a result, the SBMFBOWA had to stop venturing into the sea for fishing as the boat operators do not have access to anchoring and marketing facilities.

SBMFBOWA Secretary Penapothu Veerraju told The Hindu on Saturday: “We are not being allowed to enter the harbour for the past two weeks. We are operating 130 mechanised boats which have stopped the fishing. We are entitled to use the Kakinada harbour facility as per the existing fishing regulations but unable to enjoy the right”.

In July, Fisheries Department Commissioner K. Kannababu has issued a guideline: “As per the A.P. Marine Fishing (Regulation) Rules, 1996, Fishing boats registered in real craft are having a right to operate their vessels across the coast and landing their fishing boats anywhere in the coast of Andhra Pradesh.”

Fisheries Joint Director (East Godavari) T.V. Satyanarayana told The Hindu: “The KMFBOWA has been stopping the boats of the SBMFBOWA from entering into the Kakinada harbour, citing that the latter is offering the fish catch at lower prices and thus weakening the market potential at the harbour”.

“No association has the right to stop any fishing boat to enter the Kakinada harbour for landing and marketing the fish. We have conducted a meeting with both the associations on Friday but it had to be cancelled as they resorted to physical abuse”, added Mr. Satyanarayana.

Last year, the two associations entered into an agreement under the aegis of the Revenue Department. The agreement allows 17 boats of the SBMFBOWA to land and market per day at the Kakinada harbour. However, the conflict led to a complete ban on the entry of the boats from the SBMFBOWA at the harbour.