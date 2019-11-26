Complete SV Museum works on time, TTD EO tells officials

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal exhorted the officials to complete all the development works relating to Sri Venkateswara Museum at Tirumala on time.

Reviewing the progress of works at Annamaiah Bhavan on Monday, he urged the officials to expedite works and make it available to the pilgrims at the earliest.

The representatives of the Map Technologies, which is funding the prestigious ₹8 crore project, in a PowerPoint presentation explained to the authorities the proposed concept which will enhance the spiritual experience of the pilgrims. The ‘temple experience gallery’ as it is named is divided into six zones. The pilgrims can walk through the temple precincts, enjoy the rich experience of watching various sevas, freak around the town including the Pushkarini and its surroundings.

Mr. Singhal sounded optimistic that the project on completion is sure to enhance the devotional quotient of people during their pilgrimage.