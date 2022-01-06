Complete mapping all schools in tune with NEP: Jagan

CM asks officers to focus on augmenting infrastructure

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials of the Education Department to ensure that all schools are mapped in line with New Education Policy (NEP) and subject-wise teachers appointed.

He said focus should be on maintenance of existing infrastructure and any addition to infrastructure should be included in the ‘Action Taken Report’ on a regular basis.

During a review meeting of the Education Department, Mr. Jagan asked the officials to ensure additional facilities were provided in schools keeping in view the increased student enrollment due to the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme.

“I want the officers to hold discussions with the teachers and seek their cooperation for implementation of subject-wise teacher and explain its benefits to the students and note any objections,” the Chief Minister said.

The officials presented the details of the training sessions being given to teachers in English. Mr. Jagan told the officials to make good use of apps intended to develop knowledge in English.

The Chief Minister said district authorities should constantly monitor the schools and instructed the officials to inspect the quality of “Gorumudda” scheme.

He directed the officials to focus on providing new recipes under the scheme. Officials were told to to ensure quality food, clean toilets and hygienic conditions in government schools. He said Village Clinics should focus on the health conditions of students in Anganwadi centres and schools and added that conducting regular tests would help identify and treat diseases like anaemia in students and added that they should be connected to PHCs for better treatment.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha, Finance Secretary N. Gulzar, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Women and Child Welfare Director Kritika Shukla, School Education ( Mid-day Meals) Director B.M. Diwan, School Education Adviser A. Murali, Sarwa Siksha Abhiyan Project Director Vetri Selvi, APREIS Secretary V Ramulu, SCERT Director B Prathap Reddy and other officials were present.