Compensation paid to people affected by Vizag gas leak

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday deposited ₹10,000 in the accounts of each of the persons affected by the LG Polymers gas leak, thereby fulfilling his promise made to the people during his visit to the city.

As many as 19,893 persons living in the affected villages were given compensation of ₹10,000 each. Interacting via video-conference with the officials, the Chief Minister assured the affected people that based on the panel reports, stringent action would be taken against those responsible for the gas tragedy irrespective of their position.

Health card

“We will issue health cards to these families to provide better health facilities and monitor their health for which village health clinics are going to be established,” Mr. Jagan said.

He clarified that all the clearances and permissions for the company were given during the Telugu Desam Party regime and not a single order was issued by his government.

“During the ONGC tragedy, we demanded the government to pay ₹1 crore ex gratia to the kin of the deceased but only ₹5 lakh was paid to them. We have given people who were put on ventilator ₹10 lakh, and ₹1 lakh to those who were treated for more than two days. Those with minor injuries received ₹25,000.

He also said that within 10 days, not only the compensations were paid but 13,000 tonnes of styrene gas was shifted to the parent company in South Korea.

The CM also said that investigation was under progress by the high-power committee constituted by the government and based on the report and other findings, strict action will be initiated against the company.