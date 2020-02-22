‘Communist Manifesto offers solution to present-day issues’

Left parties released a Telugu translation of the Communist Manifesto to mark the 172nd year of the publication of the political document, in the city on Friday.

Titled ‘Communist Manifesto: Communism Principles’, the translation is authored by A. Gandhi and was released by CPI national general secretary D. Raja here on Friday. Organisers chose a small park around statues of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, who drafted the Communist Manifesto, to release the book.

“The country is going through a critical period due to fascist policies being pursued by the RSS and BJP. The Communist Manifesto is a great weapon to keep them in check. There is a need for all to work together and fight them,” Mr. Raja said.

“The manifesto continues to inspire people across the world, including in India, even after 172 years of its publication. It offers a solution to present-day issues being faced by people in the country,” Mr. Raja said. “It gives ideological guidance. The manifesto changed the course of political development in the world,” he added.

Mr. Raja said that though Marx and Engels lived in Europe and their experience was limited to Europe, they managed to write extensively on India. “It is the greatness of Marx and Engels. and we should be proud of them and read what they have written about our country. Now, everyone is speaking about the Asiatic mode of production. Marx and Engels discussed Asiatic development in their documents,” Mr. Raja said.

“We may not be in power in Andhra Pradesh or in Delhi. That does not mean that we have shrunk within the country or our ideological and political influence has shrunk. The Communist Manifesto is a ray of hope for people of the country,” he said.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu and others spoke.