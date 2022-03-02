Committee opposes capital value system-based property tax revision

It is unbearable for common people, members say

The Ongole Town Development Committee(OTDC) has decided to step up struggle against the capital value system(CVS) based property tax revision undertaken by the civic body.

The committee chairman Marella Subba Rao said the new system, based on the registration value of the property revised upward by the registration department from time to time, was unbearable for the common people.

The OTDC, along with like-minded civil society organisations, would intensify agitation to exert pressure on the civic body to revert to old system of annual rental value-based property tax assessment.

The new garbage tax was “illegal” as property tax covered all taxes, including the ones for provision of civic amenities such as water, drainage and collection of garbage by the Municipal corporation.

The OTDC would undertake a vigorous campaign against the monthly garbage tax of ₹100 fixed for individual houses, ₹200 for small commercial establishments, ₹2,000 for apartments and ₹5,000 for big commercial establishments, he said, adding that even dwelling units in slums were not spared as they had to shell out ₹50 per month for each unit.