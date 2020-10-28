Andhra Pradesh

Committee formed to look after A.P. Formation Day arrangements

The government constituted a committee led by Advisor (communications) G.V.D. Krishna Mohan to look after the arrangements for Andhra Pradesh Formation Day in the State headquarters on November 1, according to a G.O. issued by Principal Secretary (general administration) Praveen Prakash.

The committee comprises Special Chief Secretary (youth advancement and tourism) Rajat Bhargava and Principal Secretary (finance), Guntur District Collector and Superintendents of Police, A.P. Tourism Development Corporation MD, and directors of departments of culture and youth services as members, and Deputy Secretary (protocol) as it's convener.

