Commissionerate of Inquiriesasked to shift to Kurnool

Office of the Vigilance Commissioner and Chairman of Commissionerate of Inquiries will be relocated at Kurnool from Interim Government Complex, Secretariat, located at Velagapudi. The government has issued an order to this effect.

On administrative grounds, orders have been issued to shift the office of the Vigilance Commissioner and the offices of the members of the Commissioner of Inquiries immediately.

Commissionerate of Inquiries is the first government department to be shifted from the temporary capital officially after the government announced establishment of three capitals. The State government has announced to set up Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative capital in Amaravati and Judiciary capital in Kurnool.

On January 20, the Assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill, 2020, and the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill, 2020. They passed the Bills to the AP Legislative Council, which in turn referred them to the Select committee after a heated argument.

Protests continue

Opposing the government’s move to set up three capitals, villagers have been organising protests for the last 46 days. Protestors were agitating in different ways at Mandadam and Thullur villages in Amaravati.

The government has reportedly issued oral instructions to the heads of some departments to search for suitable places in the proposed Executive and Judiciary capital areas. But, it issued an order directing the Vigilance Commission and Commissionerate of Inquiries to relocate at Kurnool from the interim capital, and the Commission of Inquiries is the first department to move from Velagapudi officially, amid protests.

Kurnool Collector and the Engineer-in-Chief will take steps in identifying suitable buildings at Kurnool to relocate the offices for Commissioner of Inquiries and its members, according to the order.