‘Come clear on Kapu quota’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should announce his stand on the issue of providing reservation to the Kapu community.
“Before elections, Mr. Jagan had said that he cannot provide reservation to the Kapus. Yet, people voted him to power. We are asking him to come clear on the issue. We also demand that the government release a White Paper on the funds released for the Kapu corporation and the amount spent,” said Mr. Pawan in a release.
Public health
On COVID-19, Mr. Pawan faulted the Chief Minister for taking the pandemic lightly.
While urging the State government to focus on the public health, Mr. Pawan said that people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana still preferred private hospitals rather than that of the government.
The Jana Sena chief also urged the State government to focus on schools and colleges in the government sector. As the private schools were equipped better, they were able to handle online classes, he added.
Referring to the massive debt incurred by the State, he said the credit, GDP ratio was 36.4% and the cumulative debt reached ₹3,41,271 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath