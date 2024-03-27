Colleges encouraged to start skill development centres

March 27, 2024 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu on March 26 (Tuesday) said educational institutions should establish skill development centres to impart key skills to students before they pass out of the institutes.

Speaking at the 44th annual day function of SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram, Mr. Haribabu said India has been making rapid strides in terms of development. Pointing to the ‘information revolution’, he said students should aim at self-reliance. He said establishment of skill development centres would help students gain expertise in skills along with their education.

Citing the ongoing explorations in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the premier agency under the Department of Defence Research and Development, he said students should closely study the developments and try to become part of the inspiring projects taken up by the organisation. Calling for the need to reduce imports of crude oil by developing non-conventional energy resources in the country, he said educational institutes should also align their syllabus with the emerging demands of the industry.

Urging students to think out of the box, he said power was being generated from the bamboo crop available in Mizoram State.

College president S. Prasad Raju, secretary and correspondent S.R. Nishanth Varma spoke.

A postal cover in the name of the college founder Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju was released on the occasion.

Chairman P. Krishnam Raju, director Jagapathi Raju, principal K.V. Muralikrishnam Raju, and vice-presidents Gokaraju Ramaraju and S.V. Rangaraju were present.