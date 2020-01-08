College to hold conference on NAAC recognition procedure from Jan. 31

Government College for Women-Srikakulam would organise a two- day conference on ‘Future Challenges of Higher Educational Institutions in Assessment and Accreditation procedures and Ranking Framework Methodologies’ on January 31 and February 1. College Principal K.Sreeramulu, who was a member of NAAC assessment committee, said that several Vice-Chancellors of various universities and professors of various colleges would participate in the conference.

Convener of the conference G.S.N. Rao and Co-Convener P.L. Saranya said that many colleges were unable to get the NAAC and NBA accreditation with the lack of acquaintance with procedures and required infrastructure in the respective colleges. They said that the colleges in backward areas would also get recognition and UGC grants when they meet the standards set by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development and the University Grants Commission.