Collectors, SPs appointed for new districts in Andhra Pradesh

The newly formed districts to officially function from April 4

In a major shuffle of IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh, 17 districts have got new Collectors. The State government has issued orders pertaining to the appointment of Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) for the newly formed districts which will officially come into existence from April 4.

Lathkar Srikesh Balaji Rao and A. Surya Kumari have been retained as the Collectors of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts respectively. Nishant Kumar is the Collector of the newly-carved Manyam district. Sumit Kumar has been appointed Collector of Alluri Seetaramaraju district, P. Ravi Subhash of Anakapalli district and Kritika Shukla of Kakinada district. A. Mallikarjuna will continue as the Collector of Visakhapatnam district.

The others who have been appointed Collectors include K. Madhavi Latha (East Godavari), Himanshu Shukla (Konaseema), P. Prasanthi (West Godavari), V. Prasanna Venkatesh (Eluru), P. Ranjit Basha (Krishna), S. Dilli Rao (NTR), M. Venugopal Reddy (Guntur), Siva Shankar Lotheti (Palnadu), K. Vijaya (Bapatla), A.S. Dinesh Kumar (Prakasam), K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu (Nellore), K. Venkata Ramana Reddy (Tirupati), M. Harinarayanan (Chittoor), P.S. Girisha (Annamayya), V. Vijaya Ramaraju (Kadapa), P. Basanth Kumar (Sri Satya Sai), S. Nagalakshmi (Anantapur), Manazir Jeelani Samoon (Nandyal) and P. Koteswara Rao (Kurnool).

Meanwhile, there has been a major reshuffle of IPS officers too. Ch. Srikanth has been appointed Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, while Manish Kumar Sinha has been appointed as the Chairman of State Level Police Recruitment Board and Harish Kumar Gupta is DGP (Railways).

Amit Bardar has been appointed SP (CID), while Garud Sumit Sunil has been made DCP (Law and Order) of Visakhapatnam. The other postings include P. Jashua (DCP, L&O, Vijayawada), D. Mary Prasanthi (DCP, L&O, Vijayawada) and Kanthi Rana Tata (Vijayawada Police Commissioner).

G.R. Radhika has been appointed Srikakulam SP. Those who have been appointed SPs include M. Deepika (Vizianagaram), V. Vidya Sagar Naidu (Parvathipuram), Gowthami Sali (Anakapalli), Satish Kumar (Alluri Seetaramaraju ), M. Ravindranath Babu (Kakinada), K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy (Vigilance SP), Aishwarya Rastogi (East Godavari), U. Ravi Prakash (West Godavari), Rahul Dev Sharma (Eluru), Siddharth Kaushal (Krishna), K. Arif Hafeez (Guntur district), Y. Ravi Sankara Reddy (Palnadu), Vakul Jindal (Bapatla), Mallika Garg (Prakasam), Ch. Vijaya Rao (Nellore), P. Parameswara Reddy (Tirupati), Y. Rishanth Reddy (Chittoor), V. Harshavardhan Raju (Annamayya), K.K.N. Anburajan (Kadapa), K. Fakeerappa (Anantapur), Rahul Dev Singh (Sri Satya Sai) and Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy (Nandyal).