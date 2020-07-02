Collector’s intervention sought to ‘protect farmers’ in Visakhapatnam

The Communist Party of India-Marxist has demanded an immediate halt to works that were being done allegedly in violation of the interim orders of the A.P. High Court, on the Petroleum University lands at Vangali village of Sabbavaram mandal in the district.

In a letter to the Collector on Wednesday, CPI(M) district committee secretary K. Lokanadham said that the High Court had issued multiple interim orders on January 3, 2017, January 4, 2019 and again on January 22, 2019, directing officials concerned not to acquire 740.38 acres of land belonging to farmers in Survey no.s 109, 135, 240, 241 and 242.

However, the Sabbavaram Tehsildar allegedly issued a notice to the farmers on Wednesday (July 1) and started levelling of the lands despite objection from farmers who protested that the move was in violation of the HC orders.

Mr. Lokanadham appealed to the Collector to intervene in the matter and put an end to the works. He said that an attempt was made to acquire lands forcibly from the farmers in 2016 for the Petroleum University without any gram sabhas or consultations being held with the farmers. The farmers approached the High Court, which said in 2017 that status quo be followed.

“The farmers are ready to part with their lands if they are paid compensation under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, provided employment and rehabilitation. Justice has to be done to the farmers, labourers and petty traders who are dependent on the land for their livelihood,” he said.