Collector tells officials to expedite Jagananna Colonies

District Collector S. Dilli Rao on Friday directed officials to expedite the ongoing construction works at Jagananna Colonies.

In a tele-conference with Special Officers after visiting the project at Velvadam village under Mylavaram mandal, he reviewed the progress achieved in the works taken up as part of the Pedalandariki Illu programme. He asked the officials to speak to the beneficiaries of the units that were sanctioned but works had not started, and start the construction works.

He said the Special Officers should take ensure that the bills were uploaded online and ensure availability of adequate stocks of sand, cement and other construction material. When the housing units come to the last stage, focus should be on construction of roads, drains and tap connection to every house, he said.