Collector orders probe into Rayadurg incident

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has ordered an inquiry into a complaint made by TDP leader Kalava Srinivasulu against Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy. Mr. Srinivasulu accused the MLA of foisting a case of forcible entry into the Rayadurg Municipal Commissioner’s office during the scrutiny of nominations on March 14 against him.

The TDP leaders appealed to the Collector on Tuesday to conduct an impartial probe into the incident and set right the alleged rejection of nomination of a couple of TDP aspirants without proper reason.

“I went into the commissioner’s office on March 14 seeking redress of the arbitrary rejection of nomination of TDP aspirants and while were talking about it with the Divisional Election Officers concerned, the Rayadurg MLA along with his supporters entered the chambers and pushed us out,” Mr. Srinivasulu told The Hindu.

Following this, the MLA lodged a complaint with the police in which he alleged that Mr. Sinivasulu had gained forcible entry into the premises, and a case was registered.

Mr. Srinivasulu released video clippings to buttress his argument that it was the MLA who forced his way into the Municipal Commissioner’s office.