Collector, observers inspect counting centres, strong rooms in Anantapur

April 30, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

District Collector and District Election Officer, Dr. Vinod Kumar, along with General Elections Observer for Guntakal, Tadipatri, Singanamala, and Anantapur Assembly constituencies, Manish Singh, and Superintendent of Police, Amit Bardar, on Tuesday inspected the counting centres, strong rooms, and reception centres that are being set up for the upcoming elections to the Anantapur Lok Sabha and other Assembly constituencies. These centres are located on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur.

Mr. Vinod Kumar stated that elaborate arrangements were being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. These arrangements include proper barricading and lighting at the reception and counting centres, along with foolproof surveillance of the strong rooms. After the completion of polling, careful arrangements should be made for the buses to move the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) from the respective constituencies to the strong room.

During a review meeting at the JNTU conference hall, the District Collector briefed the General and Police Observers about the Service Voter Registration and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Management System (ETPBMS). Senior officials on election duties and police officials from all sub-divisions were present at the meeting.