Collector inspects fields along Kundu river

Farmers request officials to release compensation at earliest

District Collector C. Hari Kiran on Saturday inspected the damaged fields along the Kundu river in Chapadu mandal.

He said that heavy rains led to the damage of crops in the catchment areas. The Collector made a surprise visit of Lakshmipeta Rythu Bharosa Kendram and inspected the records pertaining to enumeration of crop loss and publishing of the names of farmers in this regard. He assured the farmers that compensation would be provided to them as per the norms.

The Collector was apprised of the stocks of fertilizers, availability of seeds, and purchase of produce from farmers at the RBK at Lakshmipeta.

Meanwhile, Rajampeta Sub-Collector Ketan Garg made a surprise visit of several villages of Siddavatam mandal and inspected the damaged crops. He asked the field staff to expedite the enumeration of crop loss and payment of compensation to the farmers.

During an interaction with villagers at Thatipalle, it was brought to his notice that though the residents had a burial ground, it did not have a connecting road. The farmers also requested the official to ensure that compensation to their damaged crops was cleared at the earliest.

Joint Collector Saikanth Varma inspected the rain-hit crops at Tavvaripalle village of Khajipeta mandal. Kadapa Sub-Collector Prithvi Tej inspected the fields at Kamalapuram mandal. The officials asked the field staff the RBKs to display information pertaining to the crop loss and names of the farmers in Telugu for the convenience of the farmers.