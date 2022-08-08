Collector directs officials to arrange classroom on ground floor for special child

Dilli Rao praises Pradeep for his commitment to pursue studies

Pradeep at the Spandana programme at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The dream of a special child to continue his education was fulfilled when NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao responded to the petition of Meka Pradeep.

The Collector, who got up from his seat, came to Pradeep, who came in a wheelchair, and spoke with his mother, Umamaheswari. He enquired about the health condition of the boy. Then, the Collector asked about his grievance during ‘Spandana’ programme, organised at Pingali Venkayya Spandana Conference Hall, here on Monday.

When Pradeep said no institution was offering him admission as he was unable to walk and climb stairs, Mr. Dilli Rao, who was moved, directed District Education Officer (DEO) C.V. Renuka, to enquire about the nearest school for Pradeep.

“We are staying at Prakash Nagar. Pradeep studied up to fifth standard in a local school. As the classroom for sixth class is located on the first floor, the other school management did not give him admission,” Ms. Umamaheswari told the Collector.

Responding to the petition, Mr. Dilli Rao directed the DEO to provide admission for Pradeep in LBC Nagar Puchalapalli Sundaraiah Municipal School, located near the boy’s house, and shift the classroom (sixth class) to the ground floor for the convenience of the child.

Pradeep told The Hindu that he wanted to become an Orthopaedic surgeon and serve the poor. He thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for arranging ‘Spandana’ programme, through which he met the District Collector.

“I am happy to meet Pradeep. I appreciate the child for his interest on studies. The government will extent all help to the boy for pursuing his education,” the Collector said, and asked Pradeep to study well.