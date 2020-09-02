Collect only segregated garbage, civic staff told

Two workers suspended for dereliction of duty

Sanitation staff of the GVMC have been instructed not to collect garbage from homes unless it is properly segregated into dry waste and wet waste, according to an instruction to this effect from Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana on Wednesday.

Ms. Srijana is learnt to have expressed her displeasure over the online waste management system and door-to-door garbage collection in some areas of the city. She also ordered suspension of two sanitation staff who were reportedly found to be negligent in their duties.

The Commissioner conducted a review meeting on the functioning of of sanitation staff and preparedness for Swacch Survekshan 2021, here on Wednesday.

Ms. Srijana said that ward secretaries in the city should visit all homes in their area to to create awareness on seasonal diseases. She also instructed additional commissioners to prepare a report on how much garbage is being generated, and how much of it is being segregated and how much compost is being made in all wards of the city.

The Commissioner also handed out appreciation letters to several sanitation staff for putting in extra efforts to help the city achieve a good ranking in Swacch Survekshan 2020. Ms Srijana also said that as part of works related to Swacch Survekshan 2021, officials should conduct awareness camps for welfare associations and organisers in every ward.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and Chief Medical and Health Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry were present.