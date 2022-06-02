Coastal Andhra Pradesh to witness intense heatwave during next three days; mercury may touch 47°C

83 mandals in 14 coastal districts to witness severe heatwave conditions

Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience intense hot weather during the next three days as the maximum temperature is likely to touch 47 degrees Celsius.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely in 83 mandals, and heatwave conditions are likely in 157 mandals of the coastal districts of the State on Friday. On Saturday, severe heatwave conditions are predicted in 68 mandals and heatwave conditions are predicted in 147 mandals of the State, according to AP State Disaster Management Authority's report based on criteria of India Meterological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD's criteria, severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature in a certain area is at least 6.6 degrees Celsius more than the normal temperature. Similarly, a heatwave condition is declared when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius more than the normal temperature.

A majority of the mandals (16) in East Godavari district are likely to witness severe heatwave. It is followed by Eluru (14 mandals), Kakinada (11), Krishna (11), Kakinada (11), NTR (8), ASR (6), Konaseema (5), Visakhapatnam (4), Guntur (2), Parvathipuram Manyam (2), West Godavari (2), Anakapalli (1) and Bapatla (1).

Twenty-six mandals in Palnadu are likely to witness heatwave. It is followed by Bapatla (15), Eluru (14), Guntur (14), YSR (12), Anakapalli (11), Parvathipuram Manyam (10), West Godavari (10), Vizianagaram (9), NTR (8), Krishna (7), Konaseema (7), ASR (5), Kakinada (4), East Godavari (3) and Prakasam (2).

A similar situation is expected on Saturday and Sunday too.

On Thursday, five mandals in the State including two in ASR district and one each in Eluru, Kakinada and Konaseema experienced severe heatwave while 81 mandals in East Godavari (15), Eluru (14) and others experienced heatwave conditions.

According to IMD, Gannavaram (Vijayawada) recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius while Amaravati recorded 44.4 degrees Cesius maximum temperature. Nandigama and Machilipatnam of NTR district recorded 43.6 and 43.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature respectively. Kakinada, Ongole, Jangamaheswara Puram, Kavali, Bapatla and Nandyal recorded more than 40 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.