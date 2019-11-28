Coast guard ship to visit Singapore from Dec. 5

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Shaurya from Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard, which is on a goodwill visit to Darwin, Australia, from November 26, will sail out from Darwin on November 29 and enter Singapore on December 5.

Professionals from both the maritime agencies came together on a common platform through table top exercises and cross deck visits to discuss the issues of search and rescue, anti-piracy and combating ‘oil pollution’ at Darwin, according to a statement issued by the Headquarters Eastern Seaboard of Indian Coast Guard.

The interaction between two maritime forces will result in greater operational cohesion and capacity building. During the stay in Darwin, the ship was open for visitors from local populace, including personnel from Australian Border Force and Indian Diaspora. Apart from professional engagements, Shaurya also hosted reception for military and civil dignitaries onboard.