CM will hand over house papers to 1 lakh women soon: Minister
Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh on Thursday said the government was working with determination to provide houses to the poor across the State.
Addressing the first review meeting after taking charge as the Housing Minister, Mr. Ramesh said construction of 15.60 lakh houses was under progress in the first phase while efforts were on to start the second phase of construction also.
He said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will hand over house documents to 1 lakh women in Visakhapatnam on April 28. He said there was no dearth of funds and directed the officials of the department to educate the beneficiaries of the scheme and help early completion of the projects.
