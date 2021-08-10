CM wants Wakf Tribunal at Kurnool, Haj House in Vijayawada-Guntur

Jagan tells officials to take steps to protect Wakf properties

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of the Minorities Welfare Department (MWD) to set up a Wakf Tribunal in Kurnool and construct a Haj House around Vijayawada and Guntur. He wanted steps to be taken for protecting the Wakf properties after making a detailed survey.

He also suggested to them to consider deployment of home guards for providing security to the properties, and building compound walls around them. He also suggested that a proposal for a sub-plan for minorities be worked out.

At a review meeting on the activities of the MWD on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that honorariums should be paid promptly to imams, mauzzams and pastors on time, and special focus should be laid on developing skills of the students belonging to the minority communities.

He enquired about the status of the Urdu University proposed to be established at Kurnool and told the officials to transfer the maintenance works of Shadi Khanas to the MWD.

Vacancies

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the MWD officials to discuss with the Finance Department on filling up the vacancies. He said that the construction of Christian Bhavan, which stopped abruptly during the previous government, should be completed at the earliest.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, MWD Secretary Gandham Chandrudu, Commissioner K. Sarada Devi, AP Center for Financial Systems and Services CEO P. Ravi Subash and AP State Minorities Finance Corporation Limited Vice-Chairman and MD Aleem Basha were present.