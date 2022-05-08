CM to visit Konaseema on May 11

Jagan will release aid for fisherfolk, Rythu Bharosa benefit

Jagan will release aid for fisherfolk, Rythu Bharosa benefit

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release a relief package to compensate fisherfolk for the loss of livelihood in view of the annual fishing ban, during his visit to the Konaseema district on May 11. He will also release the YSR Rythu Bharosa benefit for farmers.

The 61-day fishing ban ends on June 14.

On Sunday, Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla said that the Chief Minister would visit Muramalla village in I. Polavaram mandal.

Compensation is also likely to be released for those affected by the ongoing oil and natural gas exploration activities. The district officials and police have completed all the security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit