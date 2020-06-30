CM to launch ambulances, mobile medical units today

The government is all set to launch a fleet of 1,068 ambulances and mobile medical units (MMUs) that are aimed at improving the access to healthcare services at the mandal level across the State.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off the vehicles at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare A. Kali Krishna Srinivas told the media here on Tuesday.

Calling it a ‘golden chapter’ in the history of the healthcare system in the State, Mr. Srinivas said that the government was rolling out 412 units of 108 service ambulances and 656 units of 104 service mobile medical units. “For the first time, 26 neo-natal ambulances are being made available as part of the 108 service. These ambulances are equipped with Sick Newborn Care Units (SNCU),” he said.

Screening facility

Of the 412 ambulances, 104 are equipped with advanced life support system, while 282 are equipped with basic life support system.

“A mobile medical unit will be allocated to every mandal. These units will provide 20 types of medical services including screening facility for communicable and non-communicable diseases. The units also have stocks of 72 types of medicines,” said the Health Minister.

As many as 744 doctors will be made available for the 104 services. A doctor will visit a village once in a month and conduct a medical camp. “The government has spent ₹201 crore on the initiative,” he said.

Quick response

Giving details about the delivery of emergency healthcare, Mr. Srinivas said that the ideal response time of the 108 ambulance would be 15 minutes in urban areas, while the same for rural and agency areas would 20 minutes and 25 minutes respectively.

‘YSR Rahadari Bhadratha’

The Health Minister further said that a new programme titled ‘Dr. YSR Rahadari Bhadratha’ would also be linked with the 108 services.

“Road accident victims can be treated in any hospital across the State free of cost for the first 48 hours after admission and up to ₹50,000 cost. The amount will be reimbursed by Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust. The programme will be launched at 9 a.m. on Wednesday,” he added.