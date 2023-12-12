HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM to inaugurate hospital and kidney research centre at Palasa on December 14

The 200-bed facility built at a cost of ₹74 crore offers dialysis and other medical facilities for chronic kidney disease patients of the region

December 12, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
YSR Super Specialty Hospital and Kidney Research Centre ready for inauguration at Palasa in Srikakulam district.

YSR Super Specialty Hospital and Kidney Research Centre ready for inauguration at Palasa in Srikakulam district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate YSR Super Specialty Hospital and Kidney Research Centre at Palasa of Srikakulam district on December 14, according to the district administration.

The government spent around ₹74.24 crore for the construction of the multi-specialty hospital to provide medical services for kidney patients of the Uddanam region.

The hospital with 200 beds offers dialysis and other medical facilities for patients, who currently have to go to Visakhapatnam for treatment. The Indian Council of Medical and Research (ICMR) will support research here on chronic kidney disease prevalent in nearly 700 villages of the region.

The government has also constructed a water project to provide safe drinking water from the Vamsadhara reservoir.

Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and other officials reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration of the water project near Kanchili, and hospital at Palasa, 70 km away from Srikakulam town.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.