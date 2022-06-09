CM to disburse crop insurance amount at C.K. Palli on June 14

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Chennekothapalli in Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday (June 14) to formally distribute ₹467.81 crore of crop insurance amount pertaining to 3.35 lakh farmers of undivided Anantapur district.

Joint Director Agriculture B. Chandra Naik said on Wednesday that while ₹260.13 crore compensation for the loss during 2021 kharif pertains to 1.80 lakh farmers of the present Anantapur district, the remaining is the compensation amount being paid to farmers from Sri Sathya Sai district. This compensation quantum was arrived at after assessing the extent of damage from the crop cutting exercise last year, Mr. Naik added.

Lists of all farmers eligible for compensation under the crop insurance have been displayed at all the Rythu Bharosa Kendras for social audit/scrutiny and objections or complaints will be received till June 10 evening, said the Joint Director of Agriculture.